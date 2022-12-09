DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Paul R. Flynn Sells 8,988 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 69.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $10,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
