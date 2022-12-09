DeXe Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One DeXe token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00014425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $89.97 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,592.37570211 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.46568961 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,672,849.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

