Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $173.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

