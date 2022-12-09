Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Head to Head Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.55 -$8.01 million ($0.12) -0.77 Auddia $110,000.00 113.77 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digerati Technologies and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Auddia has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Auddia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -33.17% -4.00% 2.90% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

