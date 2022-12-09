Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 86,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 230,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Digitalbox Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

