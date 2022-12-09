Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $67,000.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.
Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
Further Reading
