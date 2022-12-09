Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $67,000.00 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.