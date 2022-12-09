Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Michael H. Moskow Sells 1,291 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

