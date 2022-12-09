Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.