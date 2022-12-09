DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

DOCU opened at $43.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $163.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

