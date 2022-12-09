DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.
DocuSign Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
