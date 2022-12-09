DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DocuSign Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.



