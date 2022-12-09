Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

