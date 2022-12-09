Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $460.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $374.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.52.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

