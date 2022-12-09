Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jon Marshall Mahan Sells 3,093 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,455.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Donegal Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

