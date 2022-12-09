DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

