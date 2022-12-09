Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $41,778.91 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
