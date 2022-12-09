Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,566 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.