Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,190 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vaxcyte worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 77.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 174.1% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 368,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $307,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,546 shares in the company, valued at $18,238,660.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,914. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

PCVX stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.



