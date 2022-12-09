Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,680 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bill.com worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,873 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,781. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $269.31. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

