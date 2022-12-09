Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 404,510 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 4,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Titan International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan International Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 908,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.