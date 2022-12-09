Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 7,631 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of STAAR Surgical worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

STAA opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

