Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

