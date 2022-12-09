Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

