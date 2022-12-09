Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $9.75 Million in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 487,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,251,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after buying an additional 820,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,875,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $6,580,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $490,548.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,824 shares of company stock worth $16,530,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.51. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

