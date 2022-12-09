Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,086 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.81% of OptimizeRx worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 128,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in OptimizeRx by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $18.70 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

