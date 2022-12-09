Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,564,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $4,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $654,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,849,104.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $654,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,849,104.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,127 shares of company stock worth $22,405,588. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of VTYX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

