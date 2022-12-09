Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 744,951 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,951 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Up 11.7 %

CarGurus stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

