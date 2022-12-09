DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 18.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DT Midstream by 23.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 87.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 867,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

