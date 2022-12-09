Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

