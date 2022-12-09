DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,652. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
