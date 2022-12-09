DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,652. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

