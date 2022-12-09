DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 3,284 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.23% of AGCO worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 91.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 32.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

