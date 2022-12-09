DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $11.65 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,184 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.38% of TechnipFMC worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

