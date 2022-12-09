DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $13.79 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,401 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.