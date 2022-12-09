DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,318 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kellogg

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

