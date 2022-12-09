DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,898 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 2.21% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 244.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $31.77 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $413.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.