DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 106,295 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,295 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

