DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 5,833 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 162,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

