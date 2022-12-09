EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.11

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $7,645.26 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.12882789 USD and is down -16.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,126.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

