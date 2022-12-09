Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $223,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Shares of ECL opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

