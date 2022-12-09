Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.16 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 144,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

