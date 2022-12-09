ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010807 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020855 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00239930 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32231978 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

