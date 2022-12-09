Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELMUF. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($57.47) to €50.80 ($53.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

