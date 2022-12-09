Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
EARN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EARN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
