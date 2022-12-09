Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 155839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

