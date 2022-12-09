Empower (MPWR) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Empower (MPWR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Empower token can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00009585 BTC on major exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $4,758.98 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.68019866 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,034.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

