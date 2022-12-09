Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

