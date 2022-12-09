Enegra (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $172.41 or 0.01006258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.65 billion and approximately $3.03 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 172.71060143 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,561,207.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars.

