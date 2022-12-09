Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.64 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $186,778.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00025781 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,800,347 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.