Energi Price Tops $0.24 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $225,315.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025446 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,918,983 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.