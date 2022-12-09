Energi Reaches Market Cap of $14.10 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $224,678.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,929,937 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

