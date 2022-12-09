EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENS opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

